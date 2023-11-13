Short Interest in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Drops By 23.4%

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 172,700 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the October 15th total of 225,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 59,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Sprott during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 26.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sprott alerts:

Sprott Stock Up 1.0 %

SII stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,687. The company has a market cap of $761.34 million, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.12. Sprott has a 12 month low of $28.04 and a 12 month high of $41.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.62 and its 200-day moving average is $32.45.

Sprott Dividend Announcement

About Sprott

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.10%.

(Get Free Report)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.