Short Interest in Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Declines By 21.4%

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the October 15th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Staffing 360 Solutions

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 161,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 5.62% of Staffing 360 Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Staffing 360 Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STAF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,014. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.80. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $4.00.

About Staffing 360 Solutions

Staffing 360 Solutions ( NASDAQ:STAF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $63.11 million during the quarter. Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative return on equity of 52.52% and a negative net margin of 6.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that Staffing 360 Solutions will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It provides temporary contractors, and permanent placement services. The company focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

