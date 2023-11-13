Short Interest in STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG) Declines By 40.0%

STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the October 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

STF Tactical Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of TUG stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.06. The stock had a trading volume of 19,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.30 million, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of -1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.04. STF Tactical Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.33 and a twelve month high of $28.46.

STF Tactical Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $0.1159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STF Tactical Growth ETF

About STF Tactical Growth ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in STF Tactical Growth ETF stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STF Tactical Growth ETF ( NASDAQ:TUG Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.36% of STF Tactical Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The STF Tactical Growth ETF (TUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term capital growth by allocating its exposure to US equity and fixed income securities based on proprietary signals. The fund is actively managed TUG was launched on May 19, 2022 and is managed by STF.

