Short Interest in Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Grows By 25.0%

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the October 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Suncorp Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SNMCY remained flat at $8.99 during trading on Monday. 61 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,687. Suncorp Group has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $9.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.81.

About Suncorp Group

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance and banking products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Insurance (Australia), Suncorp Bank, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance (Australia) segment provides general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third-party products, as well as distributes life insurance products.

