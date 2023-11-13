Short Interest in Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Grows By 25.0%

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the October 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Suncorp Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SNMCY remained flat at $8.99 during trading on Monday. 61 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,687. Suncorp Group has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $9.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.81.
About Suncorp Group
