Short Interest in Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHF) Declines By 27.0%

Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the October 15th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Telenet Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TLGHF remained flat at $14.62 during trading hours on Monday. Telenet Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.62.

Get Telenet Group alerts:

Telenet Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Telenet Group Holding NV provides video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers high definition, pay television, and video-on-demand services; broadband Internet services, fixed-line, and mobile telephony services; voice, data, and Internet product and services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as cloud, hosting, and security solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Telenet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.