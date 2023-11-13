Short Interest in Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT) Declines By 23.2%

Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 316,700 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the October 15th total of 412,600 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 652,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Telesat from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Telesat Trading Down 1.1 %

Telesat stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.26. 30,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,802. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.24 million, a PE ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.45. The company has a quick ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Telesat has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $22.75.

Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Telesat had a net margin of 22.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $133.83 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telesat

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSAT. Tejara Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Telesat by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 139,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telesat during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telesat by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Telesat by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heard Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telesat by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 1,793,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,892,000 after acquiring an additional 9,710 shares during the last quarter.

Telesat Company Profile

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

Featured Stories

