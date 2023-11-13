Short Interest in TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF) Drops By 21.5%

TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 308,600 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the October 15th total of 393,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
TIS Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TISNF remained flat at $22.73 during midday trading on Monday. TIS has a twelve month low of $22.19 and a twelve month high of $23.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.40.
TIS Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TIS
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Catch the dip on Sociedad Quimica before earnings?
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Can new GPT store spur generative AI monetization?
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Energy looks to dominate markets with 3 oil and gas stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.