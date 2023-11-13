Short Interest in TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF) Drops By 21.5%

TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 308,600 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the October 15th total of 393,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

TIS Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TISNF remained flat at $22.73 during midday trading on Monday. TIS has a twelve month low of $22.19 and a twelve month high of $23.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.40.

Get TIS alerts:

TIS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

TIS Inc provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Offering Service Business, Business Process Management, Financial IT Business, Industrial IT Business, and Regional IT Solutions segments. The Offering Service Business segment provides knowledge-intensive IT services, including digital marketing, healthcare, and business management information.

Receive News & Ratings for TIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.