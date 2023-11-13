Short Interest in TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Increases By 127.5%

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, a growth of 127.5% from the October 15th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of TOMZ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,945. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.84. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.20. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 22.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 100,813 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 65.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 145.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that offers complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

