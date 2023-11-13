Short Interest in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Rises By 86.1%

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, an increase of 86.1% from the October 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 659,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 8.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $32.00 to $27.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Treace Medical Concepts Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 21.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 2.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 27.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 79.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 3.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

TMCI traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,114,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,377. The stock has a market cap of $371.09 million, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 5.64. Treace Medical Concepts has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $27.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average of $19.01.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $40.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.08 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 27.28% and a negative return on equity of 37.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices for physicians, surgeons, ambulatory surgery centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

See Also

