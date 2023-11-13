Short Interest in Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Drops By 21.5%

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 228,800 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the October 15th total of 291,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Price Performance

TNP traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.98. The stock had a trading volume of 105,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,992. The stock has a market cap of $648.63 million, a PE ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $24.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day moving average of $19.38.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The shipping company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $182.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.10 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 39.40% and a net margin of 39.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Tsakos Energy Navigation

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. This is a positive change from Tsakos Energy Navigation’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNP. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,278 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 13,698 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 157.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 110.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 39,309 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 167.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,804 shares during the period. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TNP. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It also operates a fleet of double-hull vessels, comprising of conventional tankers, LNG carriers, and suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

