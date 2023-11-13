Short Interest in Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Declines By 20.4%

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 208,900 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the October 15th total of 262,300 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 141,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ultralife in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ultralife in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Ultralife Stock Up 5.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of ULBI traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.98. 35,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,359. The stock has a market cap of $130.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Ultralife has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $11.85.

In related news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 10,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $71,603.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,182,165 shares in the company, valued at $8,322,441.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 15,271 shares of company stock worth $119,700. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultralife

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Ultralife by 7.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ultralife by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ultralife by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Ultralife by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 16,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Ultralife during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. 25.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

Featured Stories

