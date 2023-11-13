Short Interest in United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG) Increases By 39.8%

United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 404,700 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the October 15th total of 289,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.0 days. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Homes Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHG. Antara Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of United Homes Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in United Homes Group during the 1st quarter valued at $20,800,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in United Homes Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,330,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in United Homes Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,299,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Homes Group by 567.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 113,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Get United Homes Group alerts:

United Homes Group Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ UHG traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $6.98. 25,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,013. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average of $9.25. United Homes Group has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $29.00.

About United Homes Group

United Homes Group ( NASDAQ:UHG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $122.09 million for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

United Homes Group, Inc, a land development and homebuilding company, designs, builds, and sells homes in South Carolina. It provides a series of single-family detached and attached homes for entry-level buyers, first-time move-ups, second-time move-ups, and third-time move-ups, as well as offers custom builds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Homes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Homes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.