Short Interest in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Rises By 39.6%

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a growth of 39.6% from the October 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 291,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Insider Transactions at UroGen Pharma

In other UroGen Pharma news, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $68,438.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 18,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,510.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UroGen Pharma

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 877.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 2,782.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UroGen Pharma Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of URGN traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.76. 290,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,401. The stock has a market cap of $275.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.68. UroGen Pharma has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $24.13.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on URGN shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on UroGen Pharma from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on UroGen Pharma from $22.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

See Also

