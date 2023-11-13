Short Interest in US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO) Declines By 31.3%

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the October 15th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF stock. F M Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC owned approximately 0.18% of US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF alerts:

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Price Performance

Shares of US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,194. US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF has a 1-year low of $47.67 and a 1-year high of $49.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.87 and a 200 day moving average of $48.19.

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Increases Dividend

About US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. This is a positive change from US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st.

(Get Free Report)

The US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (UTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 2 Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 2-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 2-year tenor on the yield curve.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.