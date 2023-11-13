Short Interest in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Decreases By 39.0%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 472,000 shares, a decline of 39.0% from the October 15th total of 774,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,243,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,554,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150,652 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,281,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,132,000 after purchasing an additional 250,374 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,934,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,265,000 after purchasing an additional 200,042 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,887,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,023,000 after purchasing an additional 823,226 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32,472.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,039,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021,089 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGIT stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $56.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,897,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,732. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.04 and a 200 day moving average of $58.18. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.138 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Get Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.