SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Shares Down 0.5%

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$8.08 and last traded at C$8.52. 246,455 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 156,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SilverCrest Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -83.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.52.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

