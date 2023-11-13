Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Short Interest Update

Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the October 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Sixt Stock Performance

Shares of SIXGF stock remained flat at $128.00 on Monday. Sixt has a 12-month low of $128.00 and a 12-month high of $128.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.00.

Get Sixt alerts:

About Sixt

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. It offers mobility service across the fields of vehicle and commercial vehicle rental, car sharing, ride hailing, and car subscriptions. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.