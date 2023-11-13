SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Bought by Loudon Investment Management LLC

Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,246,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,508,000 after acquiring an additional 988,677 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,363,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,022,000 after purchasing an additional 32,617 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,969,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,418,000 after purchasing an additional 221,252 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,364,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,010,000 after buying an additional 39,694 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,197,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,200,000 after acquiring an additional 204,750 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE SLG traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.32. 361,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,385,457. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $44.65.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($1.66). The company had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.96 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 56.15% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.271 dividend. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SL Green Realty

In other news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 176,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $5,676,876.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 6,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,051.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on SL Green Realty from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

SL Green Realty Profile

(Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

