Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) Short Interest Update

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 657,400 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the October 15th total of 484,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 657.4 days.
Smurfit Kappa Group Stock Up 2.4 %
OTCMKTS SMFTF traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.70. 295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.15. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 1-year low of $30.62 and a 1-year high of $45.70.
About Smurfit Kappa Group
