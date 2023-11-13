Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) Short Interest Update

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 657,400 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the October 15th total of 484,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 657.4 days.

Smurfit Kappa Group Stock Up 2.4 %

OTCMKTS SMFTF traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.70. 295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.15. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 1-year low of $30.62 and a 1-year high of $45.70.

About Smurfit Kappa Group

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in the Americas and Europe. The company offers e-commerce, retail, consumer, industrial, bottle, protective, heavy-duty, hexacomb, and various punnet packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

