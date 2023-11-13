SOLVE Reaches Market Cap of $12.91 Million (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. In the last week, SOLVE has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. SOLVE has a market cap of $12.91 million and approximately $865,119.68 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOLVE token can now be bought for about $0.0233 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005681 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About SOLVE

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 555,000,000 tokens. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

