Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Short Interest Up 68.8% in October

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 68.8% from the October 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sonic Healthcare Trading Down 0.6 %

SKHHY stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.25. 73,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,228. Sonic Healthcare has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $24.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.73.

Get Sonic Healthcare alerts:

Sonic Healthcare Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.358 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Sonic Healthcare’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.