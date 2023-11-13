Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Shares Gap Down to $85.94

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $85.94, but opened at $83.57. Sony Group shares last traded at $83.14, with a volume of 55,713 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SONY shares. Benchmark assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

The company has a market cap of $102.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sony Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 31,300.0% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

