Souders Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 240,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,216 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $6,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000.

TCHP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,981. The firm has a market cap of $382.88 million, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.33. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $19.95 and a 52-week high of $29.17.

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

