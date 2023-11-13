Souders Financial Advisors Decreases Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Souders Financial Advisors lessened its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,323 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CARR. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.97. 544,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,069,330. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $40.28 and a 1 year high of $60.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.79 and a 200-day moving average of $50.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.45.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.