Souders Financial Advisors Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Souders Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,520 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 611.6% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 46,729 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after buying an additional 40,162 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Tesla by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 457,532 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $119,768,000 after purchasing an additional 18,323 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $8.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $222.87. 59,787,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,585,891. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.68. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $708.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total transaction of $643,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,972 shares in the company, valued at $14,912,137.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,250.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total value of $643,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,912,137.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,065 shares of company stock worth $10,248,880 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

