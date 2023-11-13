Souders Financial Advisors Has $2.11 Million Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Souders Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.9 %

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.74. The stock had a trading volume of 794,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,420. The company has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.49, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.90. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $102.22 and a one year high of $283.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $173.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $162.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

