Souders Financial Advisors Has $3.18 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Souders Financial Advisors reduced its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in CME Group were worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CME. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,382.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.47, for a total transaction of $1,232,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,572,985.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,175. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CME traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $216.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,806. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $221.76.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.51%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

