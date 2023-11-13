Souders Financial Advisors Sells 1,277 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Souders Financial Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 397,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,797,000 after buying an additional 39,272 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 64.6% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,193,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,688,000 after purchasing an additional 76,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $584,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,281,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $584,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,281,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,392.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $199.98. The company had a trading volume of 200,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,928. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.98 and a 200 day moving average of $187.41. The stock has a market cap of $98.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.86 and a 1 year high of $200.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 34.01%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.