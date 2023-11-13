Souders Financial Advisors Sells 1,436 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Souders Financial Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,464,867,000 after acquiring an additional 990,496,084 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,571.4% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 3,210,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090,600 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 234.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,278,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,866 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,017,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 194,701.9% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,854 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SCHE traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,247. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $26.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.42.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.