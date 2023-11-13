SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 125,015 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 113,099 shares.The stock last traded at $37.47 and had previously closed at $37.86.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.31 and a 200-day moving average of $40.20.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 947.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Featured Articles

