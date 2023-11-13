Spire Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $14,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

IWF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $281.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,163. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $209.27 and a 1 year high of $286.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $271.60 and its 200-day moving average is $269.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

