Spire Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. SigFig Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $78,362,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 113,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after purchasing an additional 16,857 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 259,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,893,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,573,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,021,121. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.59. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $108.24. The company has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

