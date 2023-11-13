Spire Wealth Management Grows Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $8,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,262,904,000 after buying an additional 26,201 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,459,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,238,967,000 after purchasing an additional 32,642 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,447,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,228,723,000 after purchasing an additional 261,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after purchasing an additional 635,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 99.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $935,370,000 after purchasing an additional 548,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $975.71, for a total value of $487,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $975.71, for a total value of $487,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total transaction of $186,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,496.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,309 shares of company stock worth $7,933,619. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,007.63.

Read Our Latest Report on ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $6.35 on Monday, reaching $992.57. 56,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,723. The firm has a market cap of $59.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $767.27 and a 1-year high of $993.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $928.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $933.08.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.2 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.