Spire Wealth Management Has $19.72 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,485 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 0.7% of Spire Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $19,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% during the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% in the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 2.0% in the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $394.58. The stock had a trading volume of 467,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,182. The company has a market capitalization of $370.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $396.88 and a 200-day moving average of $390.94. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $336.02 and a 12-month high of $418.60.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total value of $1,652,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,865.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 533,424 shares of company stock valued at $206,051,295 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Mastercard from $488.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.09.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

