Spire Wealth Management Increases Stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 579,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,129 shares during the period. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Spire Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $26,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 8,285 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 640.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 32,869 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,638,000.

NYSEARCA GTO traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.53. The company had a trading volume of 116,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,451. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.58 and its 200-day moving average is $45.72. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $48.82.

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

