Spire Wealth Management Sells 724 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $9,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Marriott International by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after buying an additional 10,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 13,584 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.56, for a total transaction of $2,819,495.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,005.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total value of $4,044,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,317 shares in the company, valued at $20,287,106.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 13,584 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.56, for a total transaction of $2,819,495.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,005.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,133 shares of company stock worth $12,534,722. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $197.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,622. The stock has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.32 and a 200 day moving average of $189.63. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.37 and a 12-month high of $210.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.93.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

