Square Token Self Reported Market Cap Tops $42,255.76 (SQUA)

Square Token (SQUA) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 12th. Square Token has a total market capitalization of $42,255.76 and $48.39 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Square Token token can now be purchased for $0.0204 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Square Token has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Square Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Square Token is squaretoken.org.

Buying and Selling Square Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 0.02019196 USD and is down -2.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $2,026.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Square Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Square Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

