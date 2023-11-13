St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Short Interest Update

St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 280,900 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the October 15th total of 392,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 702.3 days.

St. James’s Place Stock Performance

Shares of STJPF stock remained flat at $7.85 during trading hours on Monday. 49 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.95. St. James’s Place has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $15.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised St. James’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays cut their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,500 ($18.42) to GBX 1,300 ($15.96) in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised St. James’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,148 ($14.10) to GBX 1,063 ($13.05) in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,305.75.

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

