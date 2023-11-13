Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) CFO Sells $63,445.20 in Stock

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) CFO Nathan R. Iles sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $63,445.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,616.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Standard Motor Products Price Performance

Standard Motor Products stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.49. 107,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,598. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.20 million, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 2.04. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $42.42.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $386.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Standard Motor Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standard Motor Products Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standard Motor Products

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMP. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Standard Motor Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 0.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Standard Motor Products in the first quarter valued at about $407,000. HRT Financial LP increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 128.7% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 55,647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 31,313 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 24,965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SMP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet cut Standard Motor Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes automotive parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. The company's Engine Management segment provides electronic ignition control modules, camshaft and crankshaft position sensors, ignition wires and coils, switches and relays, exhaust gas recirculation valves, pressure and temperature sensors, variable valve timing components, mass airflow and fuel pressure sensors, electronic throttle bodies, and diesel injectors and pumps; and anti-lock brake, vehicle speed, tire pressure monitoring, and park assist sensors.

Featured Articles

