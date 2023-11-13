STASIS EURO Price Hits $1.07 on Exchanges (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $132.48 million and approximately $984,770.59 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STASIS EURO token can now be purchased for about $1.07 or 0.00002926 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, STASIS EURO has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO’s launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net.

STASIS EURO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

