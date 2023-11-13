Status (SNT) Price Down 1.6% Over Last Week

Status (SNT) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Status has a market cap of $174.46 million and approximately $90.85 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Status has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006428 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00016771 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,365.44 or 1.00041967 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00011141 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Status Profile

Status is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,867,474,312 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,867,474,311.569934 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.04585648 USD and is up 4.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $47,317,091.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

