Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 326,600 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the October 15th total of 195,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.7 days.

Stella-Jones Trading Up 1.0 %

STLJF stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.83. 3,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,205. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.76. Stella-Jones has a 1-year low of $34.00 and a 1-year high of $60.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on STLJF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$69.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$78.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

