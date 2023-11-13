Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 295,900 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the October 15th total of 370,900 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 20.0% during the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 27.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.71. 11,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,902. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76. The company has a market cap of $297.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.58.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

