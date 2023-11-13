Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $20.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 222.58% from the company’s current price.

ACRS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS traded down $4.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.62. 53,055,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,776. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average is $8.06. Aclaris Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $18.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.65.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.53% and a negative net margin of 534.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $30,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,724 shares in the company, valued at $658,997.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $30,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,997.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Loerop acquired 14,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $99,994.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,478.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 31.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

