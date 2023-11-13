Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 13th (ACDC, ADPT, AKYA, CNFR, ELAN, HP, ILMN, KEYS, KLXE, OCX)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, November 13th:

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $14.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Get ProFrac Holding Corp alerts:

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA)

had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $8.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $1.07 to $0.61. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $51.00 to $47.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $174.00 to $165.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $14.50 to $13.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $3.50 to $3.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $19.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $1.70. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $59.00 to $55.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Holding Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac Holding Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.