Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 13th (ACDC, ADPT, AKYA, CNFR, ELAN, HP, ILMN, KEYS, KLXE, OCX)

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2023

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, November 13th:

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $14.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $8.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $1.07 to $0.61. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $51.00 to $47.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $174.00 to $165.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $14.50 to $13.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $3.50 to $3.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $19.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $1.70. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $59.00 to $55.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

