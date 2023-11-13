StockNews.com Lowers Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) to Hold

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Donegal Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ DGICA traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $14.38. 17,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,288. Donegal Group has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $15.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.08 million, a PE ratio of 46.39 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Donegal Group news, VP Robert Richard Long, Jr. sold 13,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $192,880.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Donegal Group news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 3,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $51,306.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,013,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,960,387.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert Richard Long, Jr. sold 13,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $192,880.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 80,534 shares of company stock worth $1,185,519 and have sold 15,000 shares worth $214,689. 6.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Donegal Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGICA. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Donegal Group during the second quarter valued at $1,241,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 90.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 41,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 19,625 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in Donegal Group in the second quarter worth about $160,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 63.8% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 69,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 27,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 57,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Further Reading

