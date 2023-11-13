Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) Short Interest Down 38.9% in October

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 525,300 shares, a decrease of 38.9% from the October 15th total of 860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Storebrand ASA Price Performance
Storebrand ASA stock remained flat at $8.87 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.35. Storebrand ASA has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $8.87.
About Storebrand ASA
