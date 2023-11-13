Stratis (STRAX) Price Hits $0.91 on Exchanges

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. During the last week, Stratis has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $141.16 million and $36.88 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00002499 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,044.94 or 0.05619411 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00045257 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00025437 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00014341 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00012321 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 155,241,819 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

