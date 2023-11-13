Strive 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:STXV) Short Interest Down 50.9% in October

Strive 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:STXV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 50.9% from the October 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Strive 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Strive 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.35. 2,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,485. Strive 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.40 and a 52-week high of $26.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.91.

Strive 1000 Value ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.1385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strive 1000 Value ETF

About Strive 1000 Value ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Strive 1000 Value ETF stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in Strive 1000 Value ETF ( NASDAQ:STXV Free Report ) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned 17.98% of Strive 1000 Value ETF worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Strive 1000 Value ETF (STXV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US 1000 Value index. The fund tracks the total return performance of an index composed of US-listed large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit value characteristics. The index selects securities based on fundamental factors and weights them according to free-float market cap.

