Strive 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:STXV) Short Interest Down 50.9% in October

Strive 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:STXV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 50.9% from the October 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Strive 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance
Strive 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.35. 2,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,485. Strive 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.40 and a 52-week high of $26.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.91.
Strive 1000 Value ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.1385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%.
About Strive 1000 Value ETF
The Strive 1000 Value ETF (STXV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US 1000 Value index. The fund tracks the total return performance of an index composed of US-listed large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit value characteristics. The index selects securities based on fundamental factors and weights them according to free-float market cap.
