Strong (STRONG) Trading Up 11.9% Over Last Week

Strong (STRONG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Strong has a total market cap of $572,236.74 and approximately $316,603.90 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Strong has traded up 11.9% against the dollar. One Strong token can currently be purchased for $4.14 or 0.00011234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Strong

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio.

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.

[Telegram](https://t.me/strongblock%5Fio)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/StrongBlock.io/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdK%5FPT2R-URzv1I20rzPKLQ)[LinkedIn](https://www.linkedin.com/authwall?trk=gf&trkInfo=AQFXq4j%5F%5FR6zuQAAAX1MGoRQKKwYEFBOpFPJAPRajIup6eMd2HwtITFsTkmpuAcLWLQyppUY6P0Nc9WYzF-1ZUdpFMcf6wx-Qn4eYcotiU6YtaGPp1xIlFJ06qa9JTie27-9%5FcI=&originalReferer=https://strongblock.com/index.html&sessionRedirect=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fstrongblock)

Strong Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

